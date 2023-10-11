First Alert Forecast: Warm Mid-Week, Chilly Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A strong storm system will develop to our south today and Thursday, but the rain will stay out of the Mid State. The cloud cover that we’ll start with today will try and break for some late day sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80.

Tomorrow we’ll mix clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Friday will start dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on some late day rain showers that should continue to settle into the Mid State overnight. The bulk of that rain will taper off for our Saturday afternoon, so I’d expect a couple of showers to hang around in the early morning hours.

I also cannot totally rule out a shower on Sunday, but that’s all looking rather isolated and most if not all of us are going to stay dry.

The weekend will be much cooler again with temperatures in the 60s and a good fall breezy with gusts around 20 mph.

Cooler weather hangs with us into early next week, with highs staying in the 60s on Monday.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

