First Alert Forecast: Warm Mid-Week, Chilly Weekend

Big changes again for the weekend
Cool down again for the weekend
Cool down again for the weekend(maxuser | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A strong storm system will develop to our south today and Thursday, but the rain will stay out of the Mid State.  The cloud cover that we’ll start with today will try and break for some late day sunshine.  It will be warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80.

Tomorrow we’ll mix clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Friday will start dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on some late day rain showers that should continue to settle into the Mid State overnight.  The bulk of that rain will taper off for our Saturday afternoon, so I’d expect a couple of showers to hang around in the early morning hours.

I also cannot totally rule out a shower on Sunday, but that’s all looking rather isolated and most if not all of us are going to stay dry.

The weekend will be much cooler again with temperatures in the 60s and a good fall breezy with gusts around 20 mph.

Cooler weather hangs with us into early next week, with highs staying in the 60s on Monday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Police identify man killed in crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Metro Nashville Police...
TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Metro Nashville Police officer
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Former Tennessee middle school counselor accused of sending child sexual abuse material online

Latest News

Highs will stay in the 80s until a cold front arrives late on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Warm up this week
Warmer air moving into Middle Tennessee over the next few days. Lisa Spencer tells us what we...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
The ceiling fan direction determines how cool the air feels as it hits you.
Seasonal fan settings
More clouds are likely Wednesday, as temperatures soar through the 70s.
First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect Tuesday, then more clouds move in