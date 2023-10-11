First Alert Forecast: Clouds win out today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer, brighter weather is on the way for Thursday.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

Today will remain mostly cloudy and turn milder. We’ll have highs this afternoon in the 70s. There’s the slightest chance for a passing sprinkle or shower over southeastern Middle Tennessee late today and early this evening.

Clouds will decrease overnight. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s by morning.

Tomorrow's forecast in Nashville (WSMV)

Thursday looks quite a bit brighter and warmer. We’ll have highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Friday will bring variable cloud cover with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the 70s once again.

More showers will be likely Friday night. Rain totals with this system expected on Friday night will be 0.10″ in general, or less.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain will clear Middle Tennessee early on Saturday. That said, an isolated sprinkle or shower chance will return on Sunday.

Both weekend days will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the 60s.

Sunday morning will be much cooler than Saturday morning. Lows in the 40s will be more common Sunday, compared with 50s on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Cool air will stick around through much of next week.

We’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower at anytime on Monday.

Sunnier weather is likely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

