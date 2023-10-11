Cleotha Henderson’s attorney files motion to pull jurors from another county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cleotha Henderson’s attorney filed a motion to move his trial out of Shelby County.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, unlawful possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence in the Eliza Fletcher case.

Fletcher was abducted while running on Central Avenue in Memphis on September 2, 2022.

The court filing says Henderson asks to be tried on the merits of the case, not his reputation.

His attorney is asking to pull jurors from Davidson County.

The motion states Henderson believes he will not have a fair trial with jurors from Shelby County.

