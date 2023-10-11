Charges dropped against former Nashville paramedic accused of killing wife, father-in-law

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Charges against a former Nashville paramedic accused of killing his wife and father-in-law have been dropped, according to District Attorney General Robert Nash.

The State of Tennessee entered a Nolle Prosequi, which means it will not be prosecuting Matthew Konen at this time, according to DA Nash.

“If, however, further investigation develops proof establishing proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the charges may be reinstituted by way of the Grand Jury process,” Nash said in a statement to WSMV4. “There are no other persons of interest in this case.”

In May 2021, the Clarksville Police Department charged Konen with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Rachel Konen (his wife) and David Rodgers (his father-in-law), who were killed in January that same year.

