Woman accused of stealing Toyota sedan breaks into cars at Mercedes dealership, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman is facing charges after Nashville police say she broke into cars at a Mercedes Benz dealership after trespassing at Hotel Preston.

Police responded to the hotel on Sunday, Oct. 8 after hotel staff said 39-year-old Andrea England trespassed on the property but returned in a stolen Toyota sedan, police said.

England was later spotted breaking into cars at the nearby Mercedes Benz dealership and ran from responding police, according to her arrest report. She was eventually taken into custody after being identified by hotel staff.

Police found her with Mercedes Benz property, police said, along with a backpack that belonged to the stolen car owner’s child.

England was charged with vehicle theft, burglary, assaulting a first responder, among other misdemeanor charges.

