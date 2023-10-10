Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online

During their investigation, Daniel Gregory was identified as the account’s user.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Luttrell.(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Coffee County man is facing more than ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Sept. 25, TBI agents began investigating an account user who was allegedly sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet.

During their investigation, Daniel Gregory was identified as the account’s user.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Gregory was taken into custody. He faces 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

Tennessee is home to a new wildlife refuge.
Tennessee home to new wildlife refuge
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
Police lights
Man stabbed multiple times on bar dance floor, police say
Police Lights
Parents arrested for paying child in marijuana to babysit, face human trafficking charge in Kentucky