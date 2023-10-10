Tennessee man accused of sending child sexual abuse material online

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Coffee County man is facing more than ten charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Sept. 25, TBI agents began investigating an account user who was allegedly sending child sexual abuse material via a website on the internet.

During their investigation, Daniel Gregory was identified as the account’s user.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Gregory was taken into custody. He faces 11 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and was booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

