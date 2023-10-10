Tennessee home to new wildlife refuge

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tennessee will be one of two new homes for protected wildlife in the United States.

The fish and wildlife service has established Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge with the donation of 87.37 acres in Franklin County, Tennessee. The Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge was authorized for establishment in 2016, with up to 25,120 acres of land that could be obtained through fee title acquisitions or easements, according to a media release.

The refuge lies in the Paint Rock River watershed of the Cumberland Plateau, a largely rural area that has a long history of agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing, according to the fish and wildlife service. The Paint Rock River watershed drains into the Tennessee River.

“Important habitat types in the conservation partnership area include upland hardwoods, in-stream habitats and cave and karst systems,” the agency said in the release.

The announcement comes during National Wildlife Refuge Week, which commemorates the role the Refuge System plays in providing habitat for wildlife species and offering outdoor recreation access to the public.

Another wildlife refuge was recently founded in Wyoming. The new refuges in Tennessee and Wyoming mark the 569th and 570th units of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

“Nature is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community in America. National wildlife refuges help connect Americans to a diverse array of public lands, while also serving as a crucial means of protecting wildlife and conserving habitat,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Secretary Deb Haaland said in the release. “Through locally led collaborative conservation, these two special landscapes are now protected as part of our shared natural heritage and accessible to everyone.”

National wildlife refuges contribute $3.2 billion per year into local economies and support more than 41,000 jobs, according to the service’s report Banking on Nature. Visits to refuges have doubled in the last 10 years, reaching 67 million visits in 2022.

