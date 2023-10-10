TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Metro Nashville Police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a man holding another man at knifepoint was shot and killed by a South Precinct officer on Monday night.

Police said Joshua Kersey, 30, was holding a man who lived at a home on Split Oak Trail in Antioch at knifepoint.

Police were called to the home at 8:20 p.m. by Kersey’s sister who said her brother was intoxicated and had taken her keys to try to leave. He later returned to the house and began arguing with family members. Kersey, his sister, mom, four children and another man lived at the house, according to police.

Kersey took a knife from the kitchen and went into a bedroom and held the man hostage. His sister, mom and four children were able to leave the house before the fatal shooting.

Police tried to negotiate with Kersey for about 40 minutes. Officers then heard a struggle and a loud noise in the bedroom. An officer kicked the door open and gave Kersey a command to put the knife down. He did not comply and South Precinct Officer Cole Ranseen, who was hired in May 2022, shot once and killed Kersey.

The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Metro Nashville Police South Precinct officer at a home on Split Oak Trail in Antioch. (WSMV)

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said Kersey was yelling that he would harm the man and officers if they tried to enter the bedroom.

Aaron said no officers on the scene were injured.

The body-worn camera video and 911 call will likely be released on Tuesday, according to Aaron.

The TBI will lead the shooting investigation.

A domestic-related officer involved fatal shooting is under investigation on Split Oak Trail in Antioch. A man who was reportedly holding an adult at knifepoint was fatally shot by a responding South Precinct Officer. TBI will lead the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Wd9ZSiKqvt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2023

Metro Nashville Police PIO Don Aaron provides an update on an officer-involved shooting at a domestic incident on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.