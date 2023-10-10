Solidarity rally held for Nashville Jewish community amid Israeli War

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 700 people attended the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville’s solidarity community-wide rally Monday evening at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

Several gathered with heavy hearts, emotion, and concern still coming to grips with the tragedy in Israel after the Hamas terrorists group attacked their homeland Saturday.

During the rally, members of the Jewish community sung songs, prayed, and learned of the latest updates of what’s occurring in their homeland.

“My husband and daughter were both drafted to serve in different areas of our country. As our loved ones stand on the front lines, our hearts are heavy,” shared an Israeli woman through a video message.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville condemns the attacks and mourns the mounting loss of lives. The organization describes the scenes as indiscriminate attacks that are heartbreaking and reprehensible.

Barbara Dab, the communication director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, explained the impact the war has on Jewish people in the United States and in Nashville.

“This is a big generalization, but I think that if you talk to almost any Jewish person in the United States there’s a connection. We’ve visited there, we have family there, friends there, colleagues there. A lot of us have relatives now who are on the ground now serving in the IDF and trying very hard to put an end to this horrible war,” said Dab.

Dab also shared how there are people in the Midstate have been directly impacted by the war.

“We have friends and relatives that are being called back to the frontlines. It’s everything, people are running for shelter when they hear the sirens they have 30 seconds to get to safety, and that’s part of their daily lives now,” said Dab.

Governor Bill Lee addressed the crowd with a message of hope, reinforcing that the country and the state of Tennessee stands with Israeli people.

“We believe and have faith. There is hope and we have great hope just like has always been the case that this country and this state will stand together with these people,” said Lee.

Now, they continue hoping for peace and a quick end to the war.

“I think the biggest takeaway is that the Jewish people are going to endure, and it doesn’t matter what they do to us, Israel is going to exist, Jewish people are going to exist and it’s going to take a lot more than this to have a major impact,” said Dab.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville has set up a crisis fund to help with efforts in Israel.

