Sidewalks coming to one of the most dangerous roads in Tennessee, Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Construction started Tuesday on a project that’s trying to make one of the most dangerous roads in Tennessee a bit safer.

New sidewalks are being installed along a half-mile stretch of Dickerson Pike in what people who live and work nearby said is a long time coming.

Construction crews will create sidewalks on two parts of Dickerson Pk. as part of the Nashville Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero project. First, they will build on the east side of Dickerson Pk. from Donald Drive to Dellway Drive. Crews will then move to fill a gap on the east side of Dickerson Pike between Trinity Lane and Duke Street.

This stretch of road has been named one of the most dangerous in the state by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The city is hoping these sidewalks will create a safe place for people to walk other than on the shoulder just feet from speeding cars.

“Kids can’t walk out here right now,” Sara Newsome said. “We’ve got apartment buildings and trailer parks and everything out here. They can’t even walk to the store without falling or just anything happening. There are cars that turn with no blinker. There is a lot of stuff out here.”

Construction workers marked where the new sidewalks will go with spray paint on Tuesday and started drainage work just off Dickerson Pike. They said concrete for the sidewalks should be poured in the next month.

Sam Reed said he has witnessed more than 40 crashes on Dickerson Pk. and was even hit two times by cars while he attempted to cross the busy road. He’s excited about the changes but wants to see NDOT do more than add sidewalks to one side of the road.

“It will be a lot safer with sidewalks,” Reed said. “Maybe some yield signs, crosswalks and stuff like that would help a lot.”

NDOT said this two-phase project should be completed by summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.