Parents arrested for paying child in marijuana to babysit, face human trafficking charge in Kentucky

Instead of paying the child in money, the parents used marijuana as a form of payment.
Police Lights
Police Lights(KTTC)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A man and woman in Kentucky are facing charges, including human trafficking related to forced labor, after paying a child in marijuana to babysit their children in mid-August, according to the Scottsville Police Department.

Police said on Aug. 18, the department received a call to 408 N. Court St. for a call of a juvenile who was hired to supervise children while the parents were at work.

The child lived with 34-year-old Trever L. Johnson and 30-year-old Amber E. Caldwell. Instead of paying the child in money, the parents used marijuana as a form of payment.

Both Johnson and Caldwell are facing charges of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and human trafficking - forced labor (victim was under the age of 18), according to Scottsville Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
‘Pretty scary’ says longtime Tennessee news anchor trying to leave Israel amid war
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
Police lights
Man stabbed multiple times on bar dance floor, police say
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
Nashvillian 1 number away from Powerball jackpot as it grows to nearly $2B
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD
Man found dead with gunshot wound in crashed car in Cookeville, police say