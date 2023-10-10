New season, new direction for your ceiling fan, here’s why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ceiling fan directions should be changed during the switch from the summer (hot temperatures) to the fall (cooler temperatures).

During the cold months, a few things may come to mind like the upcoming time change and changing the batteries in your smoke detectors. Have you ever thought about your ceiling fan needing a change of direction? There’s some science behind it.

Clockwise or Counterclockwise flow of your fan determines how warm or cool the air the fan produces will be. (wsmv)

In the cooler months, you should switch the direction in which the fan blades spin to be clockwise so that the warm air that is often trapped up high is dispersed to the walls and eventually the ground giving a more equal and comfortable feel in a room.

During the summer, you want to feel cool air from your fan. The fan should then be spinning counterclockwise as the downward wind that results produces a wind chill effect making the air feel cooler.

This may be something you’ve never done before, but it’s easy to change those fan settings. Most ceiling fans have a switch on the side that allows you to change the blade direction. Make sure to check the manufacturers’ instructions as the settings may vary by product.

