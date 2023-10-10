Nashvillian 1 number away from Powerball jackpot as it grows to nearly $2B

The big winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on West End.
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While there’s a nationwide Powerball losing streak, it brings the chance for players to win a nearly $2 billion jackpot prize for the game’s next drawing.

However, while lottery players are looking ahead, there’s a Nashville player who scored big from Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball Continues To Grow
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Nashvillian won $50,000 after matching four of the five balls plus the Powerball. The big winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on West End.

“And on it goes! The mighty Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.725 billion for tomorrow night’s drawing, making it the second largest in the game’s history,” the lottery said. “And as it climbs, thousands of Tennessee players win prizes at the game’s other prize levels along the way.”

