Nashville Palestine community addresses war with Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As each rocket delivers a devastating blow across Israel, a ripple effect is felt by a Nashville man whose family is in Israel.

Issan Bahour, like several Palestinian-Americans, has several loved ones who are still in the area as the war between Hamas and Israel takes place.

“It’s been especially devasting,” Bahour said. “Some of them have been displaced. So far, we have been among the fortunate, a little fortunate, that none of my immediate family been injured.”

Three days into the war between Israel and Hamas, more than 1,100 people have been killed, including at least nine Americans, according to the state department. While many in America condemn the actions of Hamas, which has been labeled a terrorist group, the same can not be said for Bahour, who supports their actions.

“I don’t think it’s condemnable,” Bahour said. “I think that a justified reaction, human reaction when they’re backed into a corner like that.”

Leading up to the war, there was a lot of tension between the groups, which led to violence, but this scale hasn’t been seen in decades.

At the root of the war is a land dispute. For Palestinians like Bahour, he says it’s bigger than that. He says it’s a chance to gain freedom after years of oppression.

“We deserve equality, we deserve equal rights,” Bahour said. “Palestinians are suffering. I don’t think it’s anyone’s place to come in and say, ‘Hey, we’re suffering too.’”

