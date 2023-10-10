Metro Nashville Police release bodycam footage of shooting involving officer, hostage held at knifepoint

“I see your feet, open the door and I’ll slit his f****** throat,” the suspect says in the video.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has released bodycam footage of an incident involving an officer and a hostage held at knifepoint.

Police were called to a home on Split Oak Trail at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, and discovered Joshua Kersey, 30, holding a man at knifepoint. Police said the victim lived at the home, along with Kersey’s mom, sister and four children.

Kersey’s mother dialed 911.

In the bodycam footage released on Tuesday, the mother can be heard saying all four children are under the age of eight, with the youngest being six years old.

“He’s my son and well, he has severe mental issues,” the mother says in the released 911 call. “When he drinks he gets violent. He’s in the house with the kids right now, and I’m really scared.”

Footage shows officers entering the home and engaging with Kersey for an estimated 40 minutes in an effort to “peacefully end the situation.”

“I see your feet, open the door and I’ll slit his f****** throat,” Kersey says in the video. Police said they later heard signs of a struggle going on behind the door. Officers entered the room and gunfire erupted.

Kersey was shot and killed by South Precinct Officer Cole Ranseen Monday night. Police said Officer Ranseen is now on routine administrative assignment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the incident.

