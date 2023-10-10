Man stabbed multiple times on bar dance floor, police say

The man was flown to a local hospital for treatment.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was flown to a Nashville hospital over the weekend after he was stabbed multiple times on a Paris bar dance floor, according to the Paris Police Department.

Police said the stabbing occurred early Saturday morning, and the suspect was booked into the Henry County Jail.

At about 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at LL’s Bar and Grill on West Washington Street, Jeffrey Wilson was on the dance floor when he was approached and allegedly stabbed by Nicholas Stewart, according to police. Wilson was stabbed multiple times, and Stewart fled the bar on foot.

After being taken to the Henry County Medical Center for treatment, Wilson was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was later released with non-life-threatening injuries. Stewart eventually turned himself in.

He was booked for aggravated assault, and his bond is set at $100,000.

