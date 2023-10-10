Man found dead with gunshot wound in crashed car in Cookeville, police say

Police said the man suffered injuries consistent with an apparent gunshot wound.
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD(WVLT)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead inside a crashed car in Cookeville on Monday with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Cookeville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Skyline Drive.

They found 55-year-old Rodney Morgan, of Cookeville, dead inside of the vehicle. Police said Morgan suffered injuries consistent with an apparent gunshot wound.

“This is an active investigation and anyone with information into the circumstances of Morgan’s death is encouraged to call Detective Charlotte Austin at (931)520-5370,” CPD said.

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

