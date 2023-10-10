Man deported twice from US arrested after burned body found in abandoned car in Nashville

Police believe that the man was shot and killed before his body was put in the trunk.
Man deported twice from US arrested after burned body found in abandoned car in Nashville
Man deported twice from US arrested after burned body found in abandoned car in Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found badly burned in the trunk of a car off a South Nashville road in late September.

Police said Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia is charged with criminal homicide in the murder of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez.

Previous Coverage:
South Nashville neighbors surprised body was found in burned out car
Murder investigation underway after body found in trunk of burned car off Nashville road

Miranda-Martinez’s body was found badly burned on Sept. 27 in the trunk of a car that had been set on fire and left in a wooded area off Franklin Limestone Road, according to MNPD.

Police believe that he was shot and killed before his body was put in the trunk. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Castro-Garcia, of Honduras, was previously deported from the U.S. in 2010 and 2018, according to MNPD. He remains in jail without bond.

Man deported twice from US arrested after burned body found in abandoned car in Nashville
Man deported twice from US arrested after burned body found in abandoned car in Nashville(Metro Police)

