Man crashes into NDOT truck after ‘2 Coronas,’ night at strip club, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested in Nashville Monday morning after police say he crashed into a Nashville Department of Transportation truck after a night drinking at a local strip club.

Justin Avery Brennan, 23, was charged with DUI, among other charges.

Officers were dispatched at about 4 a.m. Monday to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sixth Avenue North to a report of a crash. The victim said he was working for NDOT and picking up cardboard trash from the street when Brennan crashed into the back of his truck.

Brennan told responding officers he was coming back from “the strip club” when he crashed into the truck, according to the report.

When officers asked if he had anything to drink, he replied, “2 drinks, 2 coronas,” police said.

Police said Brennan failed a sobriety test and his blood alcohol content was .234, nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

He was booked into Metro jail and released a few hours later.

