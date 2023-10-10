Madison dog shot, killed by felon with stolen gun, police say

During their investigation, police discovered the dog was shot by a felon with a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A felon forbidden to own a gun was arrested Sunday after police say he shot and killed a dog in Madison.

Officers were dispatched to 110 Archwood Place Sunday following a report of a person with a weapon. When they arrived on scene officers found a dead dog with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Several witnesses told officers different stories about what led up to the dog being shot, but one woman told police her husband, Brian Keith Kimbrough, was responsible, according to an arrest report.

Officers met up with Kimbrough at Skyline Medical Center, where he was being treated for an injury caused by the dog, according to the report.

During their investigation, officers discovered the gun was stolen, so Kimbrough was taken into custody. He had previously told police it was his wife’s gun, police said.

Kimbrough was charged with theft of a weapon, weapon possession by a felon, and making a false report.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

