Getaway driver sought after thieves steal $40K worth of Louis Vuitton at Green Hills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are continuing to search for a number of suspects after recent retail thefts in Green Hills, now, Metro Nashville Police have released a picture of an alleged getaway driver.

Police said they’re searching for a woman who was the getaway driver in the Sept. 14 theft from the Louis Vuitton store.

“Know who she is? Please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

Four suspects remain at large after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from The Mall at Green Hills’ Louis Vuitton store on Sept. 14. Police said the suspects are believed to have committed other Nashville area retail thefts, possibly including one Thursday night at Nordstrom in Green Hills.

“A fifth suspect in the September 14th case, Michael Parrish, 43, was arrested after being tackled by a security guard. He is charged with felony theft and two counts of assault. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond,” MNPD said.

As the investigation continues into 3 recent retail thefts in Green Hills, detectives are asking for help identifying this woman. She was a driver in the 9/14 theft from the Louis Vuitton store. Know who she is? Please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/aRy9xSJAQk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2023

