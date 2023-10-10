First Alert Forecast: Warming up, but not for long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a day fighting cloud cover yesterday, we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s again for the day.

A strong storm system will develop to our south Wednesday and Thursday, but the rain will stay out of the Mid State for mid-week. What we will see is more cloud cover mix in each afternoon, but it will end up being warmer with highs near 80 both afternoons.

Friday will start dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on some late day rain showers that should continue to settle into the Mid State overnight. The bulk of that rain will taper off for our Saturday, though a couple of showers could hang around in the early morning hours.

A rain shower can’t be rule out Sunday, but that’s all looking rather isolated and most if not all of us are going to stay dry.

The weekend will be much cooler again with temperatures in the 60s and a good fall breezy with gusts around 20 mph.

Cooler weather hangs with us into early next week, with highs staying in the 60s on Monday.

