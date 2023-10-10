First Alert Forecast: Warm up this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warmer air moving into Middle Tennessee over the next few days. Expect more clouds, but little chance of rain.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight, a few clouds will return. We’ll have lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday look variably cloudy, so at times clouds will win out. A light southeasterly wind will help temperatures climb well into the 70s. Highs around 80 degrees in the warmest parts of Middle Tennessee are likely.

FRIDAY FRONT:

Friday looks similar, but there could also be a brief, isolated shower during the day.

More rain showers are expected Friday night as a cold front moves through. Nashville’s most likely time for rain will be midnight to 6 am Saturday. The wind will pick up. It does remain warm with the high in the low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Breezy and much cooler weather will settle into the Mid State this weekend.

Showers will exit early on Saturday toward the east. The high will only reach the mid-60s.

Sunday may bring about a stray sprinkle or shower anywhere in the Mid State, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. The high will only be in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday brings a chance of a few showers with the high in the low 60s again.

Beautiful, sunny weather is on the way for Tuesday. Like this week, the rain chance will remain low so our developing drought will likely intensify. The high will be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.