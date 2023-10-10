First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect Tuesday, then more clouds move in

Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday through Friday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunny, beautiful weather will continue for the entire Mid State today.

THIS WEEK:

Sunshine will continue this afternoon. Temperatures will be several notches higher than yesterday thanks to the sun. Count on highs in the low-mid 70s.

Tonight, a few clouds will return. We’ll have lows in the low 50s.

More clouds are likely Wednesday, as temperatures soar through the 70s.
More clouds are likely Wednesday, as temperatures soar through the 70s.(WSMV)

Wednesday and Thursday look variably cloudy, so at times clouds will win out. A light southeasterly wind will help temperatures climb well into the 70s. Highs around 80 degrees in the warmest parts of Middle Tennessee are likely.

Friday looks similar, but there could also be a brief, isolated shower during the day.

More rain showers are expected Friday night as a cold front moves through. Nashville’s most likely time for rain will be midnight - 6 am Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Breezy and much cooler weather will settle into the Mid State this weekend.

Showers will exit early on Saturday, toward the east.

Sunday may bring about a stray sprinkle or shower anywhere in the Mid State.

NEXT WEEK:

Beautiful, sunny weather’s on the way for early next week. Like this week, the rain chance will remain low so our developing drought will likely intensify.

