City parking sign snafu leaves drivers with $70 tickets for free parking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christoper Woofdruff thought he’d found something as elusive in Nashville as a Titans Super Bowl ring: free parking on a weekend.

The longtime Nashville resident had joined college buddies for lunch at the San Antonio Taco Company on Scarrit Place on Sept 2nd, a street where you could once park for free during his days at Belmont.

There was now a sign, indicating that the city was charging for parking, but only Monday through Friday.

City admits mistake in giving parking tickets on weekends in places where signs read paid parking is only required Monday-Friday (Jeremy Finley | Christopher Woodruff)

Sept. 2, though, was a Saturday, so Woodruff pulled in, free to spend money on tacos instead of parking. However, when he returned, a $70 dollar ticket was placed on his car for failure to pay to park.

“I wish I could have taken a video for you, every car on the street had a ticket on the window that day,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff and his friends then approached the ticket officer.

“We said, ‘Why are we getting a ticket?’ And she said, ‘You’ll have to talk to the department,’” Woodruff said. “I called the department, they said you’ll have to set a court date.”

Woodruff had to make a decision: go to court to fight or reach out to WSMV4 Investigates. “To save time and money, I went ahead and paid the ticket, and that’s when I called you,” Woodruff said.

So WSMV4 Investigates pulled records of all the failure to pay for parking tickets given at that location on that day and found an additional eight people who all got tickets. WSMV4 Investigates took Woodruff’s complaint, along with the other parking ticket data, to the Nashville Department of Transportation to ask: why would people be getting tickets on a day when there was free parking?

An NDOT spokeswoman wrote back, “Conflicting signage was an error on the part of the department…we’ve been rolling out all of the new parking equipment and signage over the past several months, and as part of that rollout there may be some errors like the one you sent.”

“It’s a very stupid mistake,” Woodruff said. “I would like my money back from the ticket that I already paid.”

The NDOT spokeswoman wrote the mistakes on the signage were at that location only and it cost nothing to fix it, as only a reflective sticker was placed over the “Monday through Friday” wordage.

Anyone who got a ticket at that location should reach out to NDOT at NDOTParking@nashville.gov, the spokeswoman wrote.

Woodruff did, and was referred to the traffic violations bureau, which wrote to him in an email that, “a refund, which as I stated, is not possible without an order from a general sessions judge.”

So WSMV4 Investigates once again went back to NDOT, asking if it would now take a judge’s order to reverse the ticket fees, and received an email from the spokeswoman reading, “Our director reached out to Mr. Woodruff to apologize for the inconvenience and assure him that we will be issuing a refund for his ticket.”

With his money now being returned, Woodruff can splurge on tacos next time but knows he’ll have to pay for parking as well.

“There’s no place to park in the city, I’ve lived here my entire life,” Woodruff said.

This problem is unrelated to another series of investigations by WSMV4 Investigates that showed frustration with private parking lots that people say are unfairly charging them.

