Arrington business owner fears construction could close her doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small business owner in Arrington said she may have to close her doors for good.

For months, Stacey Harris-Fish said she has dealt with a massive construction project outside her store, Three French Hens.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation project on Murfreesboro Road is being done to expand the road from two lanes to five lanes. However, Harris-Fish said the orange cones, trucks and dust have become intrusive and deterred customers.

“We have not had a single customer today,” Harris-Fish said.

No one stepped foot inside the business to support the 45 vendors and their families who sell projects at her store. She said she blames the construction outside for hurting her business at the worst time possible.

“This is the fourth quarter,” she said. “This is when retail does their biggest volume of business. It’s my Superbowl.”

This year, Harris-Fish said revenue is down 35%.

“I’ve had to literally be closed four days in October already because the construction cut through cable lines,” she said. “That puts us without a phone and without credit card services.”

WSMV4 reached out to TDOT and the project’s contractor, Vulcan Materials Company.

TDOT said Vulcan told them they are not blocking driveways. They also agreed to put up signs for alternative parking options, which we did not see on-site.

Vulcan Materials sent the following statement:

“Vulcan Materials Company is performing work for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on a six-mile project to widen State Road 96 from two to five lanes. We know that road construction upgrades can be disruptive, and we are working with TDOT to maintain access during the construction process.”

Harris-Fish said she now must depend on customers to help pay the price for the progress outside her door.

“They care about us,” she said. “They are wishing for us and praying for us that this will not hurt us to the point of having to lock that door one last time.”

The TDOT project is in its first of four stages, which is expected to be completed in June 2024.

TDOT provided the following statement about the project:

“The property owner has an agreement with Vulcan Materials Company (the contractor) for office space and an outside laydown yard for equipment, and we hope that both parties can do their part to work out the necessary accommodations for the tenants and customers.

In the meantime, we understand the frustration that comes with a project of this size and will do everything we can to ensure that the contractor maintains safe access to the businesses and signage directing customers onto the property.”

