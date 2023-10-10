2 Nashville women kidnapped, held at gunpoint, police say

Officers spotted the women running from a car, saying the suspect held them at gunpoint and kidnapped them.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested near Nashville Monday morning after allegedly kidnapping two women, one he met while working for DoorDash, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

Marcus James Copeny, 44, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping while making threats with a weapon.

On Sunday, the victim and another woman met Copeny for an opportunity to make money, according to the report. When they did, Copeny took one of the victim’s keys and left with her car for several hours before returning and demanding the women get in the car, police said.

Officers were then dispatched to 2200 Brick Church Pike for an alleged kidnapping. One of the victims was in contact with her mother, who was relaying information to police. Officers caught up with the vehicle on Oakwood Avenue, where they spotted the victims running from the car and toward officers.

They said Copeny had held them at gunpoint and said he would kill them, according to police. He later threw the gun out of the car window, but police never recovered it, the report said.

After the women escaped, Copeny ran into a wooded area and was later caught by a police K9, police said.

Copeny was charged additionally with vehicle theft, evidence tampering, among other misdemeanor charges. He remains jailed on a $121,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

