2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said. (WWMT, Ciara Coleman via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A house fire in southwestern Michigan killed two children early Monday while two other people escaped from the burning structure, authorities said.

Firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the home in Kalamazoo about 2 a.m. Officials said an adult and a child had made it out of the home but when crews arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor that quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews later found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport inside the home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The public safety department said it extends its “sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris on roadway after crash causes ramp closure
Interstate ramp closes after crash debris clogs lanes
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
Longtime Tennessee news anchor on mission trip among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks

Latest News

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
Car rams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental, authorities...
Neighbors tried to help with Michigan house fire that killed 2 kids
The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Metro Nashville Police...
TBI investigating fatal shooting involving Metro Nashville Police officer
Metro Nashville Police PIO Don Aaron provides an update on an officer-involved shooting at a...
Metro Nashville Police provide update on officer-involved fatal shooting