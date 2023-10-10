1 dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Antioch on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a four-door sedan.

The driver of the sedan has died, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to a two-vehicle fatal crash investigation involving a semi truck and 4-door sedan. The driver of the sedan is deceased. pic.twitter.com/65osZp2RAt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2023

