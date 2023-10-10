1 dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch
Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to the crash, police said.
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Antioch on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a four-door sedan.
The driver of the sedan has died, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
