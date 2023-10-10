1 dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Antioch

Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to the crash, police said.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Antioch on Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said Bell Road is closed at Smith Springs Road due to an accident involving a semi-truck and a four-door sedan.

The driver of the sedan has died, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

