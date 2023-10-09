Zach Bryan announces new dates for 2024 tour, Nashville among them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Zach Bryan announced new dates for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour, and Nashville is among the several cities on the list.

The singer-songwriter added 19 shows to the tour, which is set to kick off at the United Center in Chicago on March 6. New stops include Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Houston. Bryan will perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 29 with special guests Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner.

For a full list of dates and ticket sales, visit the Zach Bryan tour page.

