Video: Search continues for driver, vehicle that killed teen motorcyclist in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police continue to search for the driver and vehicle that killed a teenage motorcyclist in mid-August.

The Clarksville Police Department released video of a white SUV that hit and killed 19-year-old Joseph Cook, of Clarksville, on Aug. 18 on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

Investigators are still searching for the driver and vehicle responsible for this fatal crash. Police believe the SUV is an early 2000s Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with chrome rims and white running boards.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Nemeth at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5350,” CPD said.

