Teen girl shot after fight in Clarksville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage girl is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg after she was allegedly shot following a fight in Clarksville on Sunday night.

Police said at about 8 p.m. officers patrolling nearby responded to the shooting in the Summit Heights Housing area after hearing shots fired.

Several witnesses told officers there were a group of teens who got into a fight. After the fight was over, someone fired several shots from down the street.

Officers were conducting interviews when they were notified by Tennova Healthcare that they had a 13-year-old girl who had non-life-threatening injuries to her upper leg from a gunshot. Police said she’s set to be taken to Nashville for treatment.

“This does not appear to be a random act since most of the individuals involved are familiar with one another. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911,” CPD said.

Police are asking for anyone with information or video footage to call Detective Kurtich at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5556.

“TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591,” police said.

