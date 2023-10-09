Police searching for Clarksville woman last seen in mid-August

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a missing Clarksville woman whose family last heard from her in mid-August.

Clarksville police are asking for help in finding 64-year-old Wanda Mosley.

Mosley is originally from Alabama and moved to Tennessee in August. She’s reportedly been staying in Pleasant View but last stayed in a shelter in Clarksville on Aug. 13.

Family members said they haven’t heard from her since then.

“She is 5′1″ tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has red hair, and green eyes, and may wear glasses,” police said.

If you have any information or see her, you’re asked to call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

“Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Dilsaver at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5225,” police said.

