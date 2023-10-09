Nearly a dozen charged for selling, inhaling nitrous oxide balloons in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a dozen people were arrested in Downtown Nashville over the weekend after police say the suspects were selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide to get people high.

On Oct. 6, police were patrolling the area near Walk of Fame Park near the Hilton Hotel when they found about 50 to 100 people inhaling balloons for the “purpose of getting high,” according to an arrest report.

“An unknown person that (the officer) walked by stated, out loud, ‘I’m so high right now’ and laughed as another person was throwing up next to her,” the officer wrote in the report.

One suspect ran away from the officer, who was arrested after being found next to a rolling cart with a nitrous oxide tank and several unfilled balloons. Another suspect seen filling up the balloons and selling them for $10 each was also arrested.

In total, 11 people were arrested on Oct. 6 and 7 in connection to the nitrous oxide balloon operation. They were all charged with inhaling fumes – sale or delivery.

