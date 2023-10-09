Nashvillians extend support for Israel amid war with Hamas

The death toll surpassed 1,100 people on both sides, according to the Associated Press.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the war rages between Israel and Hamas, reactions are pouring from across the nation, including the Middle Tennessee.

On Sunday, Israel officially declared war. With no end in sight, many are choosing to lean on their faith during this difficult stretch.

Nashville’s Jewish population is speaking out on the war and the surprise attack from Hamas. Many of them said the last 48 hours has been difficult.

“It’s been overwhelming and exhausting and traumatizing in so many ways,” Rabbi Dan Horzitz said. “We’re devastated by seeing what is happening in Israel.”

Hamas fired thousands of rockets toward Israel to break through the border fence, then sent soldiers into the country, who killed hundreds, and injured thousands.

The death toll surpassed 1,100 people on both sides, according to Associated Press. With the number of fatalities and injuries expected to increase, the United States has vowed to offer support for Israel’s defense.

For those like Horzitz, it has been hard watch the war unfold, considering, his sister lives not far where the attacks have been taking place.

“It’s heartbreaking, infuriating and there’s so many emotions in the moment,” he said. “There was rocket that fell only a couple blocks from their apartment, they slept in their bomb shelter last night.”

It’s a reality which has the CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville turning to his faith and encouraging others to do the same.

“Our hope beyond all hopes is that however long this war unfolds that it be speedily concluded and wrapped up and that peace can hopefully take root as soon as humanly possible,” Horzitz said.

With no end in sight for the war, Nashvillians like Kathryn Darden say it’s hard to remain optimistic.

“I’ve seen pictures of buildings, there’s just been a lot of lost of property, lost of life, I don’t know how you make that end happily,” Darden said.

On Monday, Oct. 9, The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville is hosting a community-wide solidarity rally. It will take place at the Gordon Jewish Community Center.

