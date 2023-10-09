Nashville woman finds man watching TV in her basement after break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and hanging out in her basement for a few hours.

Metro Nashville Police say the man broke into a home in Donelson through the basement window. Colleen O’Connell, the homeowner, says she’s okay now, but it was a scary situation.

When she woke up on Sunday morning, she had no idea what she was in for.

“I got up about 6:30, fixed breakfast, read the newspaper — which curiously was already opened. It had been taken out of the wrapper and I thought well that’s odd,” O’Connell said.

Odd but not terrifying, so she continued with her morning routine.

“I finally said buddy (to her dog) ‘let’s go for a walk.’ I changed clothes went down my basement steps and I said why is the door to my office closed?”

And to her terror, she said, ”I opened it and there was a man sitting there watching TV. What the hell is this man doing in my house?”

She said she screamed and ran to her neighbor’s house.

From her neighbor’s house, she said, “We watched the man leave my house finally and Scott, next door, hopped in his car and followed him while he was on the phone with the police.”

Police were able to track the man down with the help of her neighbor. O’Connell says this is why it’s so important to know your neighbors.

“I encourage people to know your neighbors and that’s all you need to do because you know who you can depend on if you need help.”

The man also stole cash and debit cards, however, officers were able to recover those items.

