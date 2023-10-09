Nashville Jewish community rallies support after Hamas attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An estimated 500 Jewish people are expected for a solidarity rally Monday night in Nashville.

Community leaders hope it will help families process what happened over the weekend as war breaks out between Israel and Hamas.

Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville president Leslie Kirby said the attack has been heartbreaking to watch unfold across the world. She said her family and friends in Israel have been constantly hearing rockets fly to their homes, sending them running for safety.

Previous Coverage Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville to hold rally after attack on Israel

“Some of them have only 15 seconds from the time they hear the siren to get into the shelter,” Kirby said. “It’s a terrifying time to be there, and it is an unprecedented attack.”

Kirby said Jewish people are calling Saturday’s attack Israel’s version of 9/11. Hamas has been targeting civilians and forced Israeli Defense Forces to retaliate with bombing in Gaza.

The Jewish Community Center has a sister community in Israel, Kirby said. Fathers and sons there are being called into the army, and people they know are among the more than 1,000 dead.

Kirby wants people in Nashville to help support people in danger right now.

At home, police in Nashville and Belle Meade both said they are checking with Jewish community leaders and will continue offering support to ensure people stay safe.

“I’m gratified, and honored, and humbled to see the support that our non-Jewish friends offer up in times like this,” Kirby said.

