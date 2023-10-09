Nashville Jewish community rallies support after Hamas attack

Kirby said Jewish people are calling Saturday’s attack Israel’s version of 9/11.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An estimated 500 Jewish people are expected for a solidarity rally Monday night in Nashville.

Community leaders hope it will help families process what happened over the weekend as war breaks out between Israel and Hamas.

Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville president Leslie Kirby said the attack has been heartbreaking to watch unfold across the world. She said her family and friends in Israel have been constantly hearing rockets fly to their homes, sending them running for safety.

Previous Coverage
Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville to hold rally after attack on Israel

“Some of them have only 15 seconds from the time they hear the siren to get into the shelter,” Kirby said. “It’s a terrifying time to be there, and it is an unprecedented attack.”

Kirby said Jewish people are calling Saturday’s attack Israel’s version of 9/11. Hamas has been targeting civilians and forced Israeli Defense Forces to retaliate with bombing in Gaza.

The Jewish Community Center has a sister community in Israel, Kirby said. Fathers and sons there are being called into the army, and people they know are among the more than 1,000 dead.

Kirby wants people in Nashville to help support people in danger right now.

At home, police in Nashville and Belle Meade both said they are checking with Jewish community leaders and will continue offering support to ensure people stay safe.

“I’m gratified, and honored, and humbled to see the support that our non-Jewish friends offer up in times like this,” Kirby said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris on roadway after crash causes ramp closure
Interstate ramp closes after crash debris clogs lanes
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A truck rammed into the Marathon Music Works building Monday morning, police said.
PHOTOS: Truck repeatedly rams historic Nashville building
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 West
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say

Latest News

Zach Bryan (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Zach Bryan announces new dates for 2024 tour, Nashville among them
Lebanon Police Department
House fire shuts down Highway 109 North in Lebanon, police say
Death toll rises as war in Israel continues, a truck rams into a historic building and an ATM...
Monday evening news update
A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and hanging out in her basement...
Man accused of breaking into home & hanging out