MNPD supporting Jewish institutions in Nashville amid war with Hamas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said his department is continuing to support, and is in contact with, leaders of Jewish institutions in Nashville amid the war with Hamas.

Drake issued a statement of support and said the department is working closely to offer any help necessary to those affected following the recent attacks.

“Since the weekend, our team has been, and continues to be, in contact with leaders of Jewish institutions in our city. We are working closely with them to offer our support, presence, and guidance, while we reiterate our commitment to their safety.”

Israeli media reports more than 900 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on the country’s south.

The rising death toll comes as Israel has ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, from which Hamas launched the onslaught.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

