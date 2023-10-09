MNPD supporting Jewish institutions in Nashville amid war with Hamas

“We are working closely with them to offer our support, presence, and guidance, while we reiterate our commitment to their safety.”
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said his department is continuing to support, and is in contact with, leaders of Jewish institutions in Nashville amid the war with Hamas.

Drake issued a statement of support and said the department is working closely to offer any help necessary to those affected following the recent attacks.

“Since the weekend, our team has been, and continues to be, in contact with leaders of Jewish institutions in our city. We are working closely with them to offer our support, presence, and guidance, while we reiterate our commitment to their safety.”

Related Coverage:
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
Nashvillians extend support for Israel amid war with Hamas
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Israeli media reports more than 900 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on the country’s south.

The rising death toll comes as Israel has ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, from which Hamas launched the onslaught.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris on roadway after crash causes ramp closure
Interstate ramp closes after crash debris clogs lanes
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Former WVLT anchor Alan Williams in Israel during attack
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 West
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
Longtime Tennessee news anchor among many attempting to leave Israel after deadly attacks
Mayor Freddie O'Connell
Metro Nashville proposes $111M in contracts with minority, women-owned businesses
FILE
Cow on the loose in Tennessee? Here’s who to call
Video: Search continues for driver, vehicle that killed teen motorcyclist in Clarksville
Video: Search continues for driver, vehicle that killed teen motorcyclist in Clarksville