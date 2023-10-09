Metro Nashville proposes $111M in contracts with minority, women-owned businesses

“Businesses of all sizes should see the benefit of our economic development dollars.”
Mayor Freddie O'Connell
Mayor Freddie O'Connell(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville government has proposed $111 million in contracts with Black, brown and women-owned businesses, Mayor Freddie OConnell’s office announced on Monday.

“Nashville is one of the only in the U.S. with a race and gender-conscious program for investment in minority-owned and women-owned businesses,” O’Connell’s office said.

In the last fiscal year, Metro Nashville proposed spending $72 million with minority-owned firms and another $39 million with women-owned firms.

“In the fourth year of this program, it’s clear that it has found its footing and will continue to be a critical resource in our collaboration with minority and women-owned businesses,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “Businesses of all sizes should see the benefit of our economic development dollars.”

Here’s a look at the numbers:

  • $72 million in proposed spending with Black- and brown-owned firms.
  • $39 million in proposed spending with women-owned firms.
  • $16.4 million paid to MBE & WBE subcontractors; a 75% increase over FY 22.
  • 9% average proposed subcontract participation for Black- and brown-owned firms; this is equivalent to market availability.
  • 7% average proposed subcontract participation for women-owned firms; this is equivalent to market availability.
  • 50% of contracts completed in FY 23 met or exceeded MBE market availability.
  • 67% of contracts completed in FY 23 met or exceeded WBE market availability.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

