Man charged with Nashville homicide asked for help cleaning car after shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man in south Nashville last month and leaving his body on a street asked for help cleaning his car after the homicide, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

David Henry, 28, was arrested Sept. 26 in Jefferson County in connection to the death of 26-year-old Kelvin Stowers Jr. on Keeley Drive. Stowers died after he was shot inside a vehicle, police said, before his body was left at the intersection of Keeley Drive and Haywood Lane in the Antioch area.

During their investigation, police spoke with several witnesses who said Henry asked them, “can someone help me come clean my car?” When asked what happened, witnesses said Henry replied, “I must have shot someone,” according to the report.

Stowers had a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Stowers had left Lavo Lounge, 1310 Antioch Pike, with several men before the shooting, police said. The report said Stowers was seen on surveillance footage walking with Henry, and witnesses told police Henry had accused Stowers of stealing before the shooting.

Henry remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.