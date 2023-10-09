‘It was about 7 to 8 times’: Nashville historic building owner recalls box truck repeatedly ramming into business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A historic building in the heart of Nashville was rammed by a box truck several times Monday morning, and surveillance video captured it all.

Marathon Motor Works’ owner, Barry Walker, watched the video and broke down what he saw.

“Boom, there it goes,” Walker said.

The video shows a 24-foot box truck smashing into the entrance of a historical Nashville museum and event space.

“Look at this, four times, that’s the 4th time, good God almighty,” Walker said as he played back the footage. “Then they said, that’s not working, let’s hit it from the back. This is the seventh hit.”

The repetitive blows shattered multiple glass doors, broke down 40-year-old brick walls, and destroyed the hand-crafted framework at Walker’s historical factory.

“It was about 7 to 8 times,” Walker said. “Just for an ATM machine.”

Police said two suspects placed an ATM into the back of a graphics company truck. In the video, the company’s number can be seen on the vehicle’s side before it gets loaded up with the machine and speeds off.

“It’s a small low quantity of money in that ATM machine, but the damage was pretty significant,” Walker said.

Walker said the suspects sped off with an estimated $500 inside the machine but caused more than $20,000 in damage.

“It’s very bad, and it’s heartbreaking to see things like this from people who don’t care about anything,” Walker said. “And it could have been worse, but luckily, it’s not as bad as it could have been.”

Berry said it will take months to restore the building hundreds of tourists used to visit daily.

Police said the truck used in the incident was stolen from a graphics company down the road. The investigation remains active as police search for the vehicle and its occupants.

