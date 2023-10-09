House fire shuts down Highway 109 North in Lebanon, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire has shut down Highway 109 northbound on Monday night, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said 109 North is shut down at Highway 70. The Highway 70 West off-ramp is also shut down.

“Please seek alternate routes as crews continue to work the scene,” Lebanon Police said.

Highway 109 NB is shutdown @ Highway 70 due to a house fire. Highway 70 W off ramp is shut down as well. Please seek alternate routes as crews continue to work the scene. — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) October 9, 2023

