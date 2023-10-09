House fire shuts down Highway 109 North in Lebanon, police say

“Please seek alternate routes as crews continue to work the scene.”
Lebanon Police Department
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire has shut down Highway 109 northbound on Monday night, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said 109 North is shut down at Highway 70. The Highway 70 West off-ramp is also shut down.

“Please seek alternate routes as crews continue to work the scene,” Lebanon Police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

