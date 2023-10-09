First Alert Forecast: Seasonal Fall Temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cool start to our week across the Mid State with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s expected this afternoon. We’ll mix intervals and clouds and sunshine throughout the day, but a passing shower in far Northwest Middle Tennessee can’t be ruled out. The rest of the area will stay dry.

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 by tomorrow morning. We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s for the day.

A strong storm system will develop to our south Wednesday and Thursday, but the rain will stay out of the Mid State for mid-week. What we will see is more cloud cover each afternoon, but it will end up being warmer with highs near 80 both afternoons.

Friday will start dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on some late day rain showers that should continue to settle into the Mid State overnight. The bulk of that rain will taper off for our Saturday, though a couple of showers could hang around in the early morning hours.

The weekend will be much cooler again with temperatures in the 60s and a good fall breezy with gusts around 20 miles per hour.

