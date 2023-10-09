First Alert Forecast: Rollercoaster temperatures over the next 7 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warming up this week with some sunny days. Expect rain late with another cool down this week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Feeling like the season this evening. With a clear sky the low will dip into the upper 40s in Nashville and cooler in outlying areas.

Count on sunny weather for the entire Mid State on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:

A little more cloud cover will return for Wednesday and Thursday. With a south breeze, it will be little warmer. Highs will be around 80 degrees. There could be a passing sprinkle those days, too. Most, however, will remain dry.

Much warmer weather will develop by the middle of this week. (WSMV)

FRIDAY RAIN:

Friday will be a little more humid in advance of showers and a few thunderstorms. That system will pass through the Mid State Friday night, marking Nashville’s best chance for rain this week. The high will be in the upper 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A possible shower Saturday morning. Much cooler weather will return behind a cold front this weekend. We’ll have lows in the 40s, highs in the 60s, and a strong northwesterly wind. For now, frost is not expected.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of a showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.