First Alert Forecast: Another week with changeable weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will develop for many this afternoon. Bright weather is on the way for everyone tomorrow.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon, sunshine will return for many of you. Brighter weather will develop in Nashville by early afternoon. The areas that get into sunshine should have temperatures climbing into the low-mid 70s. Those stay stay in clouds (southeastern Middle Tennessee) will have highs in the 60s and a few sprinkles or light showers possible.

Count on sunny weather for the entire Mid State on Tuesday.

A little more cloud cover will return for Wednesday and Thursday. With a south breeze, it’ll turn a little warmer then. Highs will be around 80 degrees. There could be a passing sprinkle those days, too. Most, however, will remain dry.

Friday will turn a little more humid in advance of showers and a few thunderstorms. That system will pass through the Mid State Friday night, marking Nashville’s best chance for rain.

THIS WEEKEND:

Much cooler weather will return behind a cold front this weekend. We’ll have lows in the 40s, highs in the 60s, and a strong northwesterly wind. For now, frost is not expected.

