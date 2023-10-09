Fire department rescues man trapped in bucket truck

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ve heard of a cat stuck in a tree, now get ready for a man stuck in a bucket truck.

The Greenbrier Fire Department worked to rescue a man who was trapped in the air for nearly two hours, Smokey Barn News reports. The man was reportedly performing a routine roof inspection when the bucket truck malfunctioned.

Crews arrived at Franklin Drive in Greenbrier a little after noon Monday to perform the rescue. SBN said Greenbrier fire crews were unsuccessful despite 30 minutes of effort and called in the Ridgetop Fire Department, who came equipped with a full-scale ladder truck specifically designed to help people trapped in high places.

The man was eventually freed and returned to the ground safely.

