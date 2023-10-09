‘End the work day by 4 p.m.’: Nashville mayor celebrating Predators season opener for 25th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell is working to celebrate Smashville while also getting people off work a little early.

A new season for the Nashville Predators brings the start of the franchise’s 25th year in the NHL and O’Connell has declared Tuesday, Oct. 10 as Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day.

With that declaration, he’s calling on employers across Smashville to end the work day at 4 p.m.

“I’m asking employers across Smashville to end the work day by 4:00 pm to allow the best fans in the NHL to prepare for the @PredsNHL opener,” he posted Monday afternoon.

The Preds will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4:30 p.m. at Tampa Bay. They will return to Nashville for their home opener against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

In recognition of the start of the Predators 25th season, I proclaim tomorrow, October 10th, as Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day.



I'm asking employers across Smashville to end the work day by 4:00 pm to allow the best fans in the NHL to prepare for the @PredsNHL opener. pic.twitter.com/jfXVwVJW7F — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) October 9, 2023

