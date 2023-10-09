Clarksville man dies after crash near Sonic over the weekend
The crash occurred in the 1900 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard at about 10:36 p.m.
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being hit by a car Saturday night in front of a Sonic restaurant, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
Police said 58-year-old David Lewis, of Clarksville, died at a local hospital after being flown to Nashville for treatment.
“This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5227,” CPD said.
