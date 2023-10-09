Clarksville man dies after crash near Sonic over the weekend

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard at about 10:36 p.m.
Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after being hit by a car Saturday night in front of a Sonic restaurant, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said 58-year-old David Lewis, of Clarksville, died at a local hospital after being flown to Nashville for treatment.

Previous Coverage:
1 flown to Nashville after pedestrian crash near Sonic in Clarksville

“This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5227,” CPD said.

The crash occurred in the 1900 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard at about 10:36 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris on roadway after crash causes ramp closure
Interstate ramp closes after crash debris clogs lanes
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Former WVLT anchor Alan Williams in Israel during attack
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
3 dead in single-vehicle crash on I-24 West
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

Police searching for Clarksville woman last seen in mid-August
Police searching for Clarksville woman last seen in mid-August
Clarksville Police Car
Teen girl shot after fight in Clarksville, police say
Lebanon Square is shut down due to a chemical incident, police say.
Lebanon Square reopens after chemical incident
A mother says birthday balloons killed her daughter, a TN news anchor in Israel considers a...
TN In Ten 10-9-2023