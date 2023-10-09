Chemical incident shuts down Lebanon Square

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Square in Lebanon has been shut down due to a chemical incident, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

LPD, the Lebanon Fire Department, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency are working to solve the issue. The public is urged to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

** SQUARE SHUT DOWN **



LPD, LFD, and WEMA are working a chemical incident near the square. At this time, the square is SHUT DOWN. Please stay away from the area and seek alternate routes. — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) October 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.