Chemical incident shuts down Lebanon Square

The public is urged to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.
Lebanon Square is shut down due to a chemical incident, police say.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Square in Lebanon has been shut down due to a chemical incident, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

LPD, the Lebanon Fire Department, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency are working to solve the issue. The public is urged to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

