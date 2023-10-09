Chemical incident shuts down Lebanon Square
The public is urged to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Square in Lebanon has been shut down due to a chemical incident, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
LPD, the Lebanon Fire Department, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency are working to solve the issue. The public is urged to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
