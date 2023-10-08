UPDATE: Suspect dead, police investigating officer-involved shooting in Allen County

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re learning more about the search for a suspect and an officer-involved shooting that happened in Allen County Saturday.

Following a large police presence in the area of New Buck Creek Road most of the day, police say the area is now contained and the incident is currently under investigation.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Sunday morning it happened around 5:10 p.m. on New Buck Creek Road as officers were looking for a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit in Simpson County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they were looking for a suspect named Jeremy Rollenhagen, 37, following a police pursuit.

KSP said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County coroner.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted Simpson County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a pursuit early Saturday morning, in which the suspect shot at a Simpson County deputy.

The pursuit continued into Allen County and police say the suspect vehicle was found in the area of New Buck Creek Road and Joe Shelton Road.

Kentucky State Police told WBKO around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night the scene was contained and there’s no current danger to the public.

Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes released a statement regarding the incident on Facebook that night saying the pursuit was in response to an alleged kidnapping in Bowling Green and one deputy was injured.

“The person being pursued fired shots at officers, but has been located and the pursuit is over,” Barnes stated. “Unfortunately one of our Simpson County Deputies was injured. He is stable and being treated at a hospital.”

Kentucky State Police confirmed Sunday morning that a Simpson County deputy sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where they are currently in stable condition.

The name of the deputy injured has not been released at this time.

Kentucky State Police said in the news release they have statewide jurisdiction and investigate officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.



